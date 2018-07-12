WATCH - Seabourn Quest: Luxury mega yacht docks in Limerick port

IT was certainly a sight to behold in West Limerick last week when a luxury ‘mega yacht’ appeared on the horizon.

The cruise ship, the Seabourn Quest, docked in Foynes for the day last Friday.

The yacht is one of three which boast the largest spas ever installed on a ship.

It arrived from Bantry and departed for Galway as part of a 36 night cruise from Dover to Reykjavik. There was 450 passengers on board, plus hundreds of crew members and an American film crew.

The Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum posted on social media about its “busy day” for business.

“What a beauty. It was a pleasure to welcome all those onboard today to Foynes.”