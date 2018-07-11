Man appears at Limerick court charged with murder of Patrick O'Connor

A MAN has appeared at Limerick District Court charged with the murder of 24-year-old Patrick ‘Pa’ O’Connor this Wednesday morning.

Mark Crawford, aged 41, of Sexton Street North, Thomondgate was charged with fatally stabbing Patrick O’Connor while he was socialising at his local pub Fitzgerald’s Bar, on Sexton Street North on Saturday night.

Det Gda Tommy Griffin, of Mayorstone Garda Station, told the court that he arrested the accused and officially charged him at 9.29pm on Tuesday at Henry Street Garda Station.

The accused made no reply to the caution, the court heard.

When the accused was presented in court, a family member of the murder victim shouted at him.

Sgt Donal Cronin, of Henry Street garda station, applied for the accused to remanded in custody for “the purposes of obtaining directions” from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused did not speak during the brief hearing.

No evidence was read out in court.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan did not ask Det Gda Griffin any questions.

Appearing before Judge Marian O’Leary, the accused wore black and grey Adidas tracksuit pants and hoodie and black Nike trainers.

Mark Crawford will be remanded in custody until next Tuesday, July 17.

Patrick O’Connor, from Kileely, will be laid to rest on Friday morning following a Funeral Mass at St Munchin’s Church.