Driver stopped at Limerick garda checkpoint fails roadside drug test
The driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis Picture: @GardaTraffic
A DRIVER stopped at a Limerick garda checkpoint failed a roadside drug test.
Gardai said the driver, stopped by Newcastle West roads policing unit, tested positive for cocaine and cannabis after gardai used the Dräger DrugTest 5000 device.
The driver was arrested and a blood sample was provided at the local station.
Gardai said a court appearance was to follow.
Driver stopped by Newcastlewest RPU at checkpoint and tested using mobile drager 5000. Result positive for cocaine and cannabis. Driver arrested and blood sample provided at station. Court to follow pic.twitter.com/Knk8Vl9vHF— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 7, 2018