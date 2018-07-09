Air Corps planes join packed Foynes show lineup

THE IRISH Air Corps will fly high at the Foynes Air Show for the first time this July – as the Defence Forces celebrates the 60th anniversary of Ireland’s first peacekeeping deployment.

It will be the first time the state’s military planes will take to the skies over Foynes in the show, in what is an historic year for the Irish army.

Most acts in the lineup for the July 28 event, the largest air show along the Wild Atlantic Way, have been announced.

And Minister of State at the Department of Transport Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, will officially open the day’s proceedings, which form part of a bigger Irish Aviation Authority weekend - along with the Bray Air Display.

Margaret O’Shaughnessy, Foynes Air Show Festival Director, said organisers are privileged that the Irish Air Corps is taking part in this year’s show, especially during such a momentous year for the Permanent Irish Defence Forces.

“Ireland's first peacekeeping deployment took place in 1958, and since then, Ireland has maintained the longest unbroken service on the front line of peace. This is something we as a nation can be proud of, just as we are proud of the men and women that make up our defence forces,” said Ms O’Shaughnessy.

“It is also fitting that the Air Corps will take part in an air show in the historical home of Irish aviation, during such an important year in its own history.”

Foynes Air Show will also include the Catalina flying boat – the most commonly built plane of World War II – which, two years before Hitler invaded Poland, landed in Foynes.

This year is the 75th birthday of this world famous flying boat.

The striking presence of this and other old aircraft will “transport those in attendance to a golden era of Irish aviation”, promise the organisers.

Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority said that the IAA has a “long history of supporting aviation activities that help promote the aviation industry”.

He said the IAA is “happy” to do so again, as part of its broader #AviationIreland campaign to promote aviation.

The two-hour Foynes Air Show is free to all and begins at 2pm on July 28, with street entertainment beginning in advance.