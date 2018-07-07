Limerick ‘Going For Gold’ in pride of place as annual challenge returns

COMMUNITIES across Limerick city and county are getting ready to compete to make Limerick a cleaner, brighter place with a top prize of €10,000 up for grabs for the winning neighbourhood.

More than 130 applications have been received for the Going for Gold initiative, with each local group receiving between €200 and €2,000 in environment improvement grant funding.

This year’s challenge also sees the addition of a new ‘Champions category’; a chance for previous top prize winners to compete against each other.

“In my role as Mayor, I am delighted to see the positive impact that the Limerick Going for Gold grant and competition continues to have on communities across Limerick city and county,” Mayor of Limerick City and County James Collins said.

Gerry Boland from the JP McManus Charitable Foundation added: “I would also like to take the opportunity to confirm on behalf of the Charitable Foundation that the prize fund for Limerick Going for Gold 2018 is once again in the region of €75,000, with a top prize of €10,000 in the Challenge Category and €5,000 in the Limerick in Bloom Category.”

Local groups will also be in with a chance to win an award in the Limerick Going for Gold Grand Final, which will take place in October.

This year, seven previous champions will be given the chance to compete in the Going for Gold Champions Category.

Previous winners, resident groups from Adare, Glin, Castleconnell, Caherdavin, Annacotty, Janesboro and Castletroy View, will compete to be crowned ‘Champion of Champions’ for pride of place.

Judging of all Limerick Going for Gold entrants is ongoing and will take place up to mid September.

As well as the #LoveYourLimerick photo competition, other categories in this year’s competition include: Limerick in Bloom, Residential Areas including estates, Challenge Category, Tidy Towns Incentive Category and the Best Front Garden Competition.

Limerick’s gardeners are reminded the closing date for the Best Front Garden Competition, sponsored by the Parkway Shopping Centre, is Friday July 27.

Applications can be downloaded via the Limerick Going for Gold website.

More information can be found on www.limerick.ie.

Limerick Going for Gold is run by Limerick City and County Council with sponsorship from JP McManus Charitable Foundation.

The challenge is also supported by Limerick’s Live 95fm, the Limerick Leader, Limerick Post, I Love Limerick, Limerick City Centre Tidy Towns, Southern Media and Marketing Design and the Parkway Shopping Centre.