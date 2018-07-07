Limerick Citizens Information staff face redundancy upon merger

MORE than half the staff working at Citizens Information in Limerick are facing redundancy as the service merges with branches in Clare and Tipperary.

The Limerick Leader has learnt that the jobs of eight of 14 people working at the service, based in Henry Street, could be under threat this September as the publicly funded service implements cutbacks across the board.

It means the service, which provides information, advice and advocacy on a broad range of public and social services, will be managed regionally, as opposed to locally. Eight staff employed at the centre on Community Employment (CE) schemes will be affected.

This is because workers on CE schemes have to have these sponsored by a local organisation, something that Citizens Information regionally is not classed as.

One worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “No-one saw to sort this one out before hand. We all received letters last month, but they gave us very little information. It just said due to the merger, Citizens Information might no longer be in a position to sponsor the CE scheme.”

The staff member said as a result of this, morale is low among the 14 staff who only recently moved offices from Catherine Street to a new centre in Henry Street.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. We’re not being told much which is really bad for morale. The permanent staff just wonder how they would run the place with less than half the staff. And obviously, the CE staff like ourselves are out on our ears. It’s hard enough to get another job as it is,” the worker added.

A Citizens Information Board spokesperson said discussions are ongoing locally to accommodate affected staff.