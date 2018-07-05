Lucky Limerick punter wins over €14k from €40 bet

YOU CAN bet that a Limerick gambler is set for a great weekend after winning €14,858.81 from a €40 stake.

The customer placed a 50 cent heinz totalling €28.50, and a €5.75 each way accumulator on the same six selections across Wednesday’s cards at Musselburgh, Bath and Kempton.

Mujassam at 4/1, Jacob Black at 6/4, Falcon’s Fire at 9/2 romped home at Musselburgh. Madrinho at 5/2 and Buzz at evens did the business at Kempton.

Knowing a massive windfall was in the offing if the last selection, Geetanjali won the 9.10pm at Bath nails must have been bitten to the quick. It duly obliged for the BoyleSports customer.

€6,150.13 was returned from the accumulator and €2,937.55 from the heinz. A further €4,176.13 was added to the accumulator and an extra €1,595 to the Heinz due to the best odds guarantee.

Aoife Heffron, spokesperson for BoyleSports. said: “We must tip our hats to the plucky Limerick punter.”