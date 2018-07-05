Judge tells man not to be ‘blaming the wife’ after gardai found stun-gun in search

GARDAI who conducted a search of a house in County Limerick found a stun-gun which also operated as a torch, the local court has been told.

But Inspector Alan Cullen said the circumstances that prompted the Newcastle West search “may not be that straightforward”.

It resulted, he explained, from an operation targeting burglars in the Munster area.

However, solicitor Michael O’Donnell defended his client, Mindaugas Jucys, arguing that he was simply friends with “other people” and that the stun-gun was acquired for his wife’s protection.

Jucys, with an address at 12 Liosan, Gortboy, Newcastle West was charged with possession of a stun-gun, contrary to the Firearms Act, 1925 as amended, at his home on June 29, 2016.

When gardai search Jucys’ home on that date, Inspector Alan Cullen said, they found what appeared to be a torch but which, on further examination, turned out to be a stun gun. Jucys’, he said, had no previous convictions.

Pleading for his client, Mr O’Donnell handed in a photograph of the “gadget” saying it had a dual function.

“He purchased it online in 2014,” he said. “When the house was searched, it was because of his friendship with other people.”

The reason for having it, Mr O’Donnell said, was because his client’s wife liked walking and had had a very nasty and difficult experience in the past and he had insisted on it.

“It was never effectively used and was still in the box when gardai found it. It wasn’t operational and the battery hadn’t been charged in a long time.”

“I am not disputing that,” Inspector Cullen said but continued. “The circumstances that prompted the search of the house may not be that straightforward. He was arrested as a result of an operation targeting burglars in the Munster area.”

The documentation showed it was his client’s wife who purchased it, Mr O’Donnell said.

“Don’t be blaming the wife,” Judge Mary Larkin said.

“He wouldn’t deny it,” Mr O’Donnell said arguing there was an “element of chivalry” in the case.

Judge Larkin fined Jucys €500.