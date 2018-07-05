Second student from Moyross in Limerick set for Clongowes Wood

A MOYROSS youngster has won a prestigious €100,000 scholarship to Clongowes Wood college.

Edward O’Gorman, 12, from Pineview, will travel up to the prestigious Co Kildare school this September to start his secondary boarding school education.

He was one of just eight boys nationwide to win the scholarship, named after Chilean Jesuit Priest Alberto Hurtago Cruchago.

And he becomes the second lad in the estate to head to the school, with Nathan Lyons, 17, and now in sixth year, set to mentor him.

“I was surprised, I was really nervous, and am in total shock to be honest with you,” Edward, who is looking forward to playing rugby there, said.

Academically, PE is Edward’s strong point, but he says he wants to work in business after he leaves education.

One of over 100 applicants from across Ireland, Edward had to go through three tough interviews with Clongowes Wood principal Chris Lumb and senior staff.

“I’ll miss home a lot, but it’s something I’ll have to go through,” said Edward, one of four children.

His mother Lisa says it will be difficult to let her son go, admitting: “We’ve never been apart”.

“But it’s the opportunity of a lifetime for him. It will be hard at first, as I’m losing my boy. But as his mother, I want the best. And I know he’ll get the best up there,” she added.

Edward’s former principal at Corpus Christi National School Tiernan O’Neill praised Clongowes’ newest student, and Nathan, who has been elected a house leader.

“They are incredible young men, and they deserve the best. These boys are writing a new chapter for Moyross,” he said.