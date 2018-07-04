Irish Water issues national hosepipe ban as drought continues

IRISH Water has issued a national water conservation notice as the drought continues.

Better known as a hosepipe ban, the notice is in effect from 8am this Friday, July 6 until midnight on Tuesday, July 31 as a drought continues across the country.

“We thank the public for their conservation efforts so far and we urge them to continue to conserve water to help protect water supplies now and over the coming months,” said an Irish Water spokesperson.

“The order has been issued due to the continued drought conditions and to help protect water supplies now and over the coming months.

“Met Éireann advised that there has been little or no rain over the last 30 days, with an average soil moisture deficit of 60mm meaning even if it did rain, no water would reach our water sources for at least a week, as it will be absorbed by the ground.”

Irish Water confirmed this Wednesday evening that the hosepipe ban will be in place for all domestic public water supplies and commercial premises for non-commercial activities. It said it might review the scope of the ban in the coming weeks.

This Tuesday, Irish Water made an urgent appeal to Limerick customers to continue conserving water during the unprecedented dry spell.

Night time restrictions are in place from 12 midnight until 6am in Herbertstown, Knocklong, Oola, Bruff, Hospital and Pallasgreen.

These restrictions will continue for the foreseeable future and both Irish Water and Limerick County Council will continue to monitor the schemes carefully, it said.

Leak repairs are also ongoing in Herberstown, Hospital to Knocklong Road, Bruff and Oola and these should reduce the pressure on the treatment plants.

Tankering of water is ongoing to supplement the following reservoirs in Doon, Bruff, Newcastlewest, Ardagh and Loghill.

The public is urged to continue conserving water in every possible way to ensure a continuous supply for all.