First drive-thru Starbucks in country opens in Shannon

IRELAND’s first drive-thru Starbucks has been officially opened in Shannon, as the US coffee house launched its latest Irish outlet this Tuesday afternoon.

Starbucks operates more than 20,000 coffee shops globally and opened its first Irish store in 2005; However, this outlet, located in the Shannon Free Zone, is the first drive-thru opened in Ireland.

Located in Shannon Free Zone ‘West’, the new Starbucks development is part of ongoing investment into the business park adjacent to Shannon Airport, which is currently home to 160 companies.

“We are currently working on the biggest investment programme of the millennium years in the Shannon Free Zone,” Managing director of Shannon Commercial Properties Ray O’Driscoll said.

“We’re developing world-class property solutions and providing facilities for amenities such as Starbucks is a key part of our redevelopment strategy.”

“Attracting global brands like Starbucks is a great vote of confidence for the region,” Mr O’Driscoll added.

The 204 sq metre unit, employing 15 people will also feature outdoor seating.

“Companies want their locations to have these types of services and brands in place,” Mr O’Driscoll said.

“The meeting hub there is also a great idea and everything has been built to the highest standard. We’re just looking forward now to our first cup of coffee there.”