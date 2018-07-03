Fire brigade battle tyre fire on Limerick farm for four hours

FIVE units from the city and county fire and rescue service responded to a tyre fire on a County Limerick farm last night.

Three appliances from the city and two from the county rushed to the scene at Raheen, Ballyneety after receiving the call at 9.52pm on Monday evening.

They fought the fire for almost four hours before leaving the scene at 1.49am after quenching it.

There are no reports of any injuries. It is not known how the fire started but it is believed be connected to the heatwave and drought conditions which are set to last into next week.