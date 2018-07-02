Deaths in Limerick- July 2, 2018

The death has occurred of Catherine McDonnell (née O'Connell), formerly of 4 Lower Carey’s Road, Limerick City, Limerick.

Catherine McDonnell (nee O’Connell) (formerly of 4 Lower Carey’s Road, Limerick and Birmingham, UK) 1st July 2018, peacefully at Rosary Hill Nursing Home, Castleconnell.

Beloved wife of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving nephew Ciarán and his wife Denise, niece Kathleen, cousin Michael, grandnieces Rosaleen, Claire and Nicole, grandnephew Alex, extended family and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to the Dominican Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dolores King (née Griffin)of Inglewood, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick.

Dolores, passed away suddenly. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Iris, Mary, Carmel and Nuala, sons Thomas, Tony and Patrick, granedchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday July 4from 4.15pm followed by removal at 5.15pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (July 5th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.