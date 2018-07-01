Community ‘heartbroken’ following death of Limerick man in river incident 

TRIBUTES have been paid to the “happy-go-lucky” Limerick man who died after he was rescued from the River Shannon on Saturday evening.

Christopher ‘Kippy’ Leo, from Moyross, was pulled from the river in a serious condition by rescue crew from Limerick Marine Search and Rescue after he got into difficulty swimming near the Railway Bridge.

The entire community of Moyross is devastated by this “horrific tragedy”, according to local councillor Frankie Daly, who knew Mr Leo well.

“He was a larger than life character, very happy-go-lucky,” Cllr Daly said.

“He was a quiet lad, one of a kind and its heartbreaking that he’s gone.”

“It's absolutely devastating and just very sad. I would know his family and my heart goes out to them.”

“People have to be vigilant and mind themselves near water, especially during the good weather,” he added.

Limerick Marine Search and Rescue and four units of Limerick City Fire Service were dispatched to the river following reports of a man disappearing while swimming in the River Shannon, shortly after 5PM on Saturday evening.

On their arrival, two friends of Mr Leo pointed out where he had last been seen.

Two Fire Service Swift-Water Rescue Technicians (SRTs) then entered the river and located him under the water.

CPR was immediately initiated and he was moved to the Athlunkard Boat Club, where he was then transferred to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance.

Gardaí also attended the scene.

A file is being prepared and will be sent to the coroner.