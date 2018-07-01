Limerick to Lourdes voyage still has ‘Mass’ appeal

IT’S a story that has endured in popularity over more than 150 years; a teenager named Bernadette who saw the Virgin Mary in her small French village, nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenées.

And the holy tale of Lourdes is as popular in Limerick as anywhere else. Hundreds of locals are devoted to Our Lady of Lourdes, many of whom travel each year to the famous grotto.

Just this Tuesday, 540 pilgrims from Limerick returned after a visit full of fun, spirituality and friendship.

This year saw many joining in for the first time, and a huge contingent of young people - a 100-strong group - again helped in caring for and transporting patients and the elderly.

Lourdes is a Marian site with a long tradition and particular focus on healing and the sick. For Bishop Brendan Leahy, a highlight was the celebration of the sacrament of the sick.

“It is very poignant to be in a place where many whose health is failing, for one reason or another, are reaching out their hands in prayer,” he said.

“We hope to be able to bring back even a little of the peace and joy we experienced there. We felt we were like a family, helping one another. And in Lourdes the assisted pilgrims are always at the centre of things.”

Julianne McCormack and her family, from Ballybrown, were so determined to get to Lourdes that they hopped on planes, trains and automobiles to make it.

The family of six couldn’t travel on the same day as the diocese, so they flew to Toulouse, and made it across to Lourdes in a train and taxi. The journey took an entire day.

“The youth really make it - we have four children aged from three to nine. The youth volunteers really involved them. The kids absolutely loved it,” said Julianne.

The family managed to travel back with the diocesan group, flying from Tarbes to Shannon – certainly a much more convenient voyage!

“From the clergy to the youth groups to the nurses – everybody – they were all so kind. You got a real sense of being part of the family and the community in a big way,” she said.

This year, couples from Limerick renewed their marriage vows during Bishop Leahy’s Mass at the grotto.

Aoife Buckley from St Nicholas’ Parish said: “It’s been really interesting seeing why people come. Working with the patients was so rewarding and meeting new friends as well.”

The pilgrimage was also an opportunity to recognise the contribution of Canon Donal McNamara, who celebrated a quarter of a century as director of the pilgrimage this year.

After a presentation was made, Bishop Leahy said Canon Donal had provided for thousands over the years to come to the sacred place.

“Many have found peace, healing and consolation here not simply as individual pilgrims but as members of a pilgrimage that brings over 500 of us here each year from across the Diocese of Limerick,” said the bishop.

“Canon Donal has built up a wonderful team over the years. Some have gone to God and we remember this today. But we want to express our admiration for the many talents Canon Donal has exhibited in bringing out the best in the many who come back year after year.”

The priest said he was “overwhelmed” and grateful” upon receiving the honour.

“But I recognise that in accepting this, I do so on behalf of all the wonderful team of workers who do so much to make the Limerick Lourdes pilgrimage so special. I am so grateful to them and all the pilgrims”.

A presentation was also made to Limerickman Pat Hoare, who has served as a scout in Lourdes for 40 years.