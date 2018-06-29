Unique cross country Limerick tractor run to take place in the sun

GREYBRIDGE Classic Club couldn’t have picked a better day to hold a cross country tractor run as land is as hard as the roads!

The unique event takes place this Saturday evening, June 30 and will go from Banogue to Meanus.

Cora Harty, of the club, said it’s been a long hard winter and “now that we have finally got a spell of decent weather it certainly is time to make the most of it”.

It commences at Ballycullen, Banogue and will travel across a number of farms using the old Bruree to Croom railway line in parts. The run will then travel across to Meanus finishing at Dempsey’s Pub where all participants are invited to enjoy a barbecue. Registration takes place from 6.30pm with all tractors departing at 7pm sharp.

Greybridge Classic Club had horrific luck with wet weather at their annual harvest fair last year. So this year decided to give it a break and hold a tractor run. All are welcome. The voluntary club has raised over €138,000 to date for charities. This year they are supporting Cliona’s Foundation, Parkinson’s Ireland and MS Ireland.