In my place: Three community groups ready to show Pride in Limerick

THREE communities and organisations across Limerick are set to welcome the judges in this year’s Pride of Place awards 2018.

The Kilmeedy Community Development Group, the Limerick Civic Trust and the Children’s Grief Centre are gearing up to represent Limerick City and County Council in the national competition.

The Kilmeedy Community Development group will run in the category of populations under 300 people, while the Creative Place Initiative category will be contested by the Civic Trust.

And in terms of Communities Reaching Out', the Children’s Grief Centre will fly the flag for Limerick.

The competition is based on communities demonstrating directly to the judges their pride in their place by oral presentation, exhibitions of community activities and culture and a tour of the area highlighting the aspects of which they are particularly proud.

The all-island competition, which is run in conjunction with local authorities north and south, aims to recognise and celebrate the vital contributions that communities make to society along with generating awareness, respect and inclusion for every facet of society.

Judging in Limerick is scheduled to take place next month.​

Limerick has an impressive track record in the competition, with St Patrick’s Villas, Castleconnell being runner-up in the Housing Estate category in 2017.

Broadford won the 0-300 population category in 2016, while Liskennett Farm received a Special Award.

Kilteely were the winners in the 0-300 population category in 2015, while Castleview Estate in Newcastle West won their category (housing estate) in 2013.

Other previous winners include Scanlan Park in Castleconnell, Radharc na Cille, Kilmallock, the Moyross residents forum, the Limerick Youth Service and Cwell in the King’s Island.

Outgoing mayor Stephen Keary said: “Right across Limerick, week in week out, we see examples of inspirational communities coming together to make their areas better. That is what this competition is about. There’s a fantastic sense of civic spirit in Limerick, with communities like these showing exactly what can be achieved.”