Man accused of sexually assaulting passenger during Limerick bus journey changes plea

A PAKISTANI man who had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a middle-aged man with an intellectual disability is to be tried on indictment after he resiled from his guilty plea.

Mohammad Sarwar, aged 43, of no fixed abode, is accused of inappropriately touching the Limerick man’s genitals for a number of minutes during the journey between the city and a county town on January 19, 2017.

Ahead of a sentencing hearing last month, Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client wished to withdraw his earlier guilty plea and enter a not guilty plea.

Following a lengthy hearing and having considered written submissions, Judge Marian O’Leary said she was satisfied there were “exceptional circumstances” which entitled the defendant to resile from his earlier plea.

The matter, which will be now dealt with on indictment before Limerick Circuit Court, was adjourned to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.