Limerick style queen Celia Holman Lee: ‘It would mean the world to get Freedom’

FASHION queen Celia Holman-Lee said it would “mean the world” to her to receive the Freedom of Limerick.

But she admitted she does not feel she is ready for Limerick’s top civic honour just yet.

It comes after outgoing metropolitan mayor Sean Lynch suggested the model agent, and personality to become the first woman to be given the Freedom since 1997.

While the former detective garda will raise the matter in council this autumn, Celia said: “It is an incredible honour, why wouldn’t it be for any person? But I don't know If I deserve it yet. I have done my bit, but there is a bit more in me, and I hope to do more. Would I deserve it? I don't know.”

She said if she did get the honour, “it would be phenomenal.”

“ But have I done enough to deserve this? I don’t know.”

In an interview with the Limerick Leader, Cllr Lynch admitted he regretted not holding a reception for the Ballysheedy resident – but instead wants to put her on an even higher pedestal.

“I think personally she is a great person: our champion model, our fashion guru. She is a huge huge iconic figure: a fabulous person in every sense of the word,” the Fianna Fail councillor enthused.​

Asked​ if he will be proposing the Freedom for Celia, he said: “I think so, I really do – for what she is doing for Limerick and for her industry.”

“She is a role model for everyone her age. Without stating her age, she looks amazing. We all can be athletic, look fabulous, dress fabulous. She is a huge iconic figure, an inspiration to anyone. A fabulous woman,” Cllr Lynch said.

Limerick Leader columnist Celia, who is originally from the Upper Carey’s Road, is a regular on the national celebrity circuit, and is often called upon to provide advice on fashion topics.

If she was afforded the Freedom of Limerick, she would become the first woman to be given the prestigious honour since the councils merged in 2014.

The last woman afforded the Freedom of the City was Trudy Hunt in 1997.

President Michael D Higgins received Limerick’s top honour in 2014, while former detective Garda Jerry McCabe will be posthumously awarded the honour this Thursday night by Mayor Stephen Keary.

Also being honoured at 6pm on Thursday is his partner on the force, Ben O’Sullivan.