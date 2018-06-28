Shannon Scheme: ESB invites public to visit Ardnacrusha this summer

THE ESB is inviting members of the public to visit Ardnacrushas power station over the summer months.

Following the success of its school tours in recent weeks, free public tours will run from now until September 14.

During the 90 minute guided tour, people are welcomed to the Ardnacrusha Experience at the newly refurbished visitors’ centre before going out on site to view the headrace canal, locks and tailrace.

Once inside the station, the living heritage of Shannon Scheme is brought to life through a series of animations which celebrate the history and impact of this iconic project.

Visitors are given access to the very heart of the station with unique views of the turbine hall and a visit to the original control room.

Each guided tour can accommodate up to 30 people and must be booked online.