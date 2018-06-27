Heavens opened during Limerick cycle in memory of an angel

THERE was no need for bottles of water at the sixth annual June charity cycle in Boher as the heavens opened during their spin.

It was fitting as the event was started in memory of seven-year-old Ciara McCarthy, a beautiful local girl who died in 2013.

Over 130 cyclists left Boher Community Centre on a 40km journey, under glorious continental-like weather conditions. Experienced and inexperienced, young and the not-so-young all straddled saddles.

As the cyclists travelled towards Cappamore, then Murroe and back to Boher, they experienced severe thunder storms and heavy downpours.

“There was no need for water,” joked one.

The cyclists continued, through the toughest of conditions, all for a good cause. Over €3,000 was raised and more money is pledged.

“This exceeded all expectations,” said Pat O’Connell, chairman of Boher Community Development Association.

A presentation will be made to Cliona’s Foundation in memory of Ciara. Pat thanked all cyclists, marshals, stewards, John Kennedy, Dunnes Stores, and the ladies committee.