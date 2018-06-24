‘I hope I’ve done office of Limerick’s metropolitan mayor proud’: Cllr Sean Lynch

METROPOLITAN mayor Sean Lynch, father of star hurler Cian, has no doubt that Limerick senior hurlers can reach the All-Ireland final this year.

The former detective garda whose term as mayor finishes this week said despite defeat to Clare last Sunday the Limerick team has a bright future.

“I think they will get into the All-Ireland final this season,” he said.

During his term, the Limerick hurling panel have sparkled, with the under-21 team winning an All-Ireland title last September, and this talent now spilling over into the senior team.

Cllr Lynch has had a front-row seat on their development, with his son being one Cian Lynch.

“The GAA is in our DNA,” he said, “We’re born into it, but we love it. These guys are ready now. The average age of the team is just 22. They are all academic, college-going. They all want to go as high as they can. And they want to bring the silverware back to Limerick. These guys have delivered at under-age, and will deliver again.”

He has held many high-profile events throughout the year – notably receptions for Mick and Valerie Dolan, and this week, former Munster star Simon Zebo and Phil Bennis of Limerick’s legendary 1973 All-Ireland winning panel.

But it is the behind-the-scenes activities he has taken part which he feels have been equally important to his role as the city’s first citizen.

“I pledged at the start of my year that my door was always open. And I’ve done that in abundance. It’s very confidential between people and myself. My wife has also done a lot of great work helping people,” Cllr Lynch said.

“Limerick has had its share of bad publicity. I wanted to turn that bad publicity into positive publicity. I think we have done that,” he adds

“When you’re playing a role, you have to act the part. When I was elected to the mayor of Limerick City. It is a ceremonial role, but the people love the mayor of the city. They adore him – that’s where the history is,” he adds.

The metropolitan mayor has held a high number of special receptions for deserving causes, as well as plenty of coffee mornings for deserving causes.

It’s something he makes no apology for, saying: “I am celebrating people who have contributed hugely to the city of Limerick. You must remember, I’m only a figurehead representing the people of Limerick.”

But he also recognised people on a more global scale, including the world famous jazz singer Cassandra Wilson, who he says “has spread the good news back around Mississippi and all over the world.”

“It’s about promoting Limerick City,” Cllr Lynch added.

As well as this, he has brought plenty of high-profile guests to metropolitan meetings in City Hall on Monday morning, including UL president Dr Desmond Fitzgerald this week, and Prof Collette Cowan, of University Hospital Limerick.

“Bringing these people to see our local councillors who are the decision makers is key,” Cllr Lynch adds.

Although he wishes he could get a second year as mayor, Cllr Lynch says he is looking forward to taking a break after a busy year.

He laughed: “Do you know something, I’m looking forward to it. I need to get stuck in at home, do a little bit of maintenance. That will be it for me from here.”

Mayor Lynch thanked his family for his support during his year in office, acknowledging “moments when it may not all be rosy on this front”.

“I just really hope I have done the office proud,” he concluded.