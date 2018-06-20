Limerick students to bring Narrative to global summit in New Orleans

FOUR students from Limerick have been selected to travel to New Orleans to represent Ireland in an international summit for change-makers.

The quartet are attending the Narrative 4 Global Summit, which brings together young people involved in the organisation from around the world over five days this week, from Wednesday to Monday.

Narrative 4, which has a base in the city on O’Connell Street, said that Amee O’Connor Berkery, Alex McCarthy, and Gustaw Marciszewski who finished secondary school in Scoil Mhuire Agus Ide in Newcastle West last year and Darragh de Klein, who is currently a student of Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, had been selected to travel to New Orleans.

The four young people are Student Ambassadors for Narrative 4 Ireland, a Limerick-based organisation that was founded in New York by Irish author Colum McCann.

Amee and Gustaw are currently students of the University of Limerick, while the youngest of the four, Darragh de Klein, was instrumental in setting up a project that connects first and sixth years at his school.

Currently with a reach of 18 schools, and a busy programme of workshops and events in its city centre story-telling hub, Narrative 4 Ireland has seen a huge engagement with its programmes. It harnesses the power of story to build empathy in society, with the belief that the leaders of tomorrow will be created by instilling empathy and emotional resilience at a young age.

“The four young people are exceptional representatives of Limerick and their communities. Each of them demonstrate leadership abilities beyond their years,” said James Lawlor of Narrative 4.

“Our work at Narrative 4 is centred around nourishing their change-making skills and this summit will offer them an opportunity to meet like minded young people from around the world.”

Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh principal Donncha Ó Treasaigh said staff and students have been involved in Narrative 4 for two years, “allowing us to focus on the personal and social development of our young people at a critical time in their lives.

“Darragh is representative of a generation of young people who are taking initiative to make the change they want to see in society, and we are so proud of him,” he added.