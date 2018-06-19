Ducklings have a quacking time at the Limerick Chamber

THE Limerick Chamber is used to welcoming business people from across the city to its O’Connell Street offices.

But this Tuesday morning, they had a very special visitor, as a duck mother and her six baby children landed on its first floor roof.

It’s unclear how the young ducks managed to get to the first floor, but what is for sure is they had a quacking good time as they remained on the roof for two hours.

Mary McNamee, the Chamber’s marketing and membership manager, spotted the quackers, and sent on this snap to us.

“We were happy to have visitors this morning in the form of six baby ducks and their mommy. They must have enjoyed themselves - they stayed for a while!”