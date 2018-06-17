Gardai appeal for information after man, 67, killed in suspected hit-and-run

A MAN has been killed in a suspected hit and run accident in north Cork.

Gardai are appealing for information after a 67-year-old man’s body was discovered on the side of the road near Ballybane, Liscarroll, County Cork - around 20km from the Limerick border.

The discovery was made this Sunday morning at approximately 9.30am, on the road from Castlecor to Johns Bridge at Ballybane, according to gardai.

“The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the Office of The State Pathologist has been contacted. The body remains at the scene,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses who may have travelled this road, Castlecor to Johns Bridge, between 10pm last night and 10am this morning or to anyone who can assist with this investigation to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” added the spokesperson.