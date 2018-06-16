Gardai appeal to late-night workers to lock up Limerick offices

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to people who work outside of normal office hours to ensure their offices are locked and secure.

The warning comes following an incident last week when a man was alerted to a number of intruders in the building where he worked.

“A lone worker was in an upstairs office at 10 o’clock at night when he heard voices in the stairwell. He approached the males and they ran off,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“If you do have to work late always ensure that the main door is locked and that nobody has access to where you are,” she added.