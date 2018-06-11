Cook Ireland's Limerick boss says 'Mid-West can play even bigger role in med-tech'

THE boss of Cook Ireland in Limerick says the Mid-West can play an even bigger role than it already does in the med-tech field.

Bill Doherty, executive vice-president of med-tech giant Cook’s operation in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, was speaking at a special breakfast event in the Savoy Hotel last week.

Limerick is home to dozens of medical-technology companies, including chiefly Cook Medical and Regeneron, which between them employ almost 2,000 people. A number of SMEs also operate in this field.

On a wider scale, the Mid-West is home to 43 med-tech companies.

But Mr Doherty believes Limerick can grow its footprint still further.

He said: “Cook Medical has called Limerick home since 1996. In that time, we have seen Ireland develop into an epicentre of med-tech innovation and one of Europe’s leading med-tech hubs.

“The Mid-West has been part of this development but can play an even bigger role in the future.”

Attended by business leaders and hosted by Cook Ireland, the event was held to celebrate European med-tech week. At the event, opportunities and challenges for the future of the med-tech sector in this region were discussed.

Attendees and keynote speakers discussed the future of med-tech in the Mid-West and globally, as well as the challenges and opportunities present for SMEs and other multinational businesses in the region.

“European med-tech Week is the perfect platform to showcase the innovative products and services being developed by medtech companies in the Mid-West of Ireland. It’s an opportunity to explain the importance of med-tech to society in general and its role in promoting the health and wealth of citizens,” Mr Doherty continued.

“It also gives us an opportunity to reflect on the wider business landscape of the Mid-West and discuss what we can do to further encourage business growth and attract more medtech companies to the region.”

The Cook Ireland manager is positive for the future of the region, saying he hopes to “encourage and sustain a strong pipeline of investment”.