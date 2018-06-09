Hundreds expected at manufacture conference in Limerick Institute of Technology

A HUGE manufacturing business event is set to be held at the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) next week.

For the second year in a row, the college is to play host to Ireland’s largest supply chain conference and trade exhibition on Wednesday, June 13.

Codenamed Manufacturing Solutions 2018, the event is estimated to be worth in excess of €170,000 to the local hospitality sector in the city.

Organised by the The Gauge and Tool Makers Association (GTMA), the event is also worth hundreds of thousands of euros to the engineering and manufacturing industry, as it opens up more trade opportunities between Ireland and Britain.

Indeed, some 90 delegates plan to travel from Britain to the conference this year.

More than 100 exhibition spaces were sold out just months after last year’s inaugural show, and Manufacturing Solutions 2018 is garnering huge support from industry and government bodies from both sides of the Irish Sea, organisers say.

This includes the British Embassy in Ireland and the British Department for International Trade.

Britain’s ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett said: “This important event highlights the innovation, skills and talent to be found in manufacturing technology and engineering companies across Ireland and Britain. It reaffirms the important trading relationship between our two countries and opportunities to collaborate and build strong partnerships to deliver new, innovative solutions to a global marketplace.”

GTMA chief executive Julia Moore says she is looking forward to another holding of the event.

She said: “Last year the GTMA held its first ever conference outside Britain. We were confident that having the trade show and conference at LIT would prove successful, but Manufacturing Solutions 2017 far surpassed our expectations.”

A number of companies and organisations are providing support to the event, including Cook Medical, the Limerick Chamber, the Shannon Chamber and the Mid-West Regional Skills network.

Programme leader in precision engineering at LIT, Ciaran O’Loughlin said: “Manufacturing Solutions is an opportunity to highlight engineering excellence but also a way to foster closer relations and profitable opportunities in the wake of Brexit.”

“LIT plays a leading role in ensuring manufacturing in this region continues to have the ability to adapt and to change and remain at the cutting edge when it comes to technology. It is fitting therefore that our successful partnership allows us to bring technology suppliers together.”

Manufacturing Solutions 2018 will take place in LIT, Moylish Campus on Wednesday June 13, 2018 from 8.30am to 5pm.