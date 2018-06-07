University of Limerick graduate brings hurling to one of Europe’s highest mountains

A UNIVERSITY of Limerick graduate has brought hurling to the peak of one of the highest mountains in Europe.

Ryan O’Hanlon captured this impressive picture on the summit of Mont Blanc in the Alps, while on a trip with the UL Outdoor Pursuits Club trip to France.

“Solid game of high altitude Hurley ball up on Mont Blanc at 4,810m, Junior B Style,” Mr O’Hanlon wrote.

Mont Blanc, the White Mountain, is the highest mountain in the Alps.

On average it takes almost two days to reach its summit.