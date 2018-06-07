Man arrested in Limerick with quantity of amphetamine 'taped to his leg'

A MAN has been arrested in Limerick after gardaí discovered he had a package, believed to contain amphetamines, taped to his leg.

Shortly after midnight on June 7, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a man in the Castleconnell area.

A white package, suspected to contain approximately €1,500 worth of amphetamine, was discovered taped to his leg.



The man was arrested and conveyed to Henry Street Garda Station.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.