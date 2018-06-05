Challenge yourself: 170k spin to benefit Limerick charities

A CHARITY cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland, spanning 170km, is set to take place later in June.

Askeaton Touring Club, supported by Wyeth Nutrition, will host the cycle, which will take off from Askeaton and arrive in Scarriff, before returning to Askeaton again.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, and aims to raise more than €20,000 for the charity.

The annual 170km cycle over two days in June has been running for a whopping 30 years, raising over €1 million for a range of charities since 1988.

The club started as an idea from a small group of Wyeth colleagues, expanding over the years to involve some 120 people on average at the yearly event.

There are still places available for anyone interested in participating for part of the route on either of the days.

The money raised this year will provide specific funds to benefit the Limerick services and supports provided by DSI for families with Down Syndrome in the county.

DSI supports over 3,500 members across Ireland through its specialist services in healthcare, education, early development, speech and language therapy and independence.

For the past year, over 700 employees from Wyeth Nutrition and Nestlé Ireland have been engaging in various staff initiatives to achieve their €70,000 target during the two-year partnership.

“The is a very special year for the Askeaton Touring Club, we are absolutely delighted to support the Wyeth staff charity of the year Down Syndrome Ireland which is a cause close to the hearts of our cyclists and indeed colleagues at work,” said Mike Flynn, Askeaton Touring Club.

“The excitement is really drumming up now for what I hope will be our most successful cycle to date and I urge as many people as possible to get involved in what will be a fantastic two day event.”

Paul van Rooij, factory manager at Wyeth Nutrition, said: “We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Askeaton Touring Club which makes a real and tangible difference to many charitable organisations in our local area through the funds they raise.

“We congratulate them on their 30 year anniversary and look forward to supporting them this year as they raise vital funds that will have a positive impact on Limerick children and families in the locality.”

The charity event entails cycling over two days, and includes an overnight stay at The Inn At Dromoland with breakfast, lunch and evening meal with a one-day option available also. Those interested in participating can find out more information on the Askeaton Touring Club Facebook page.