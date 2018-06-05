Business Leader: Quality, personal service in Limerick from the Accounting Pros

Grange man Kevin Deasy is the force behind Accounting Pro, which is located at LIT’s Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre

Tell us a little about Accounting Pro

Accounting Pro is, in my opinion, the best value and the premium brand in the Irish contractor accounting market. We also service the small to medium sized enterprise and startup markets. We excel at providing a high quality, no hassle and personal service. We do this by supplying our services using our best-in-class PAYE Umbrella, personal limited companies and general accounting services.

Having former contractors on our management team we feel the personal approach is an important part of our offering as well as our intricate knowledge of all accounting and technology. We leverage off our technology experience to automate and simplify the accounting experience for our clients. We also offer a lot of add-ons including discounted healthcare, insurance, pension and banking assistance. We were incorporated in November 2016 and began trading in May 2017. We hit our first year trading target after eight months. We are now coming up to our first year-end of trading and are in profit. We recently took on new staff in our office in the Hartnett Centre and are trading in Britain with an office in the City of London, near the Bank of England. We plan further expansion in 2019.

What does your role entail?

I am the chief executive. Effectively this means I formulate and help to drive the strategic vision of the company. In practical terms I also have oversight of the sales, IT and processing areas of the business. In real terms I am available from 7am to 11pm to try and work with them team to drive forward our business and technology to satisfy our clients need and our organisation’s growth.

Where were you born and raised?

I am very proud to say I am from Cork – specifically Bishopstown. But I’m equally happy to say I live in a lovely area of Raheen Limerick city known as the Grange - it’s a really nice place with great neighbours - very family oriented.

What is your educational background?

I went to school in Presentation Brothers in Cork. I went to the University of Limerick studying business and economics. I’m also qualified from the Institute of Personnel Management. On top of this, I am a Fellow of the Institute of Analysts and Programmers, and have also completed night courses in archaeology.

How did you get to where you are today?

I started off working in investment banking for Deutsche Bank in London and Frankfurt as a management consultant specialising in trading and back office system implementation. Following this, I then worked as a program manager/IT director in the funds industry in Ireland, Europe and the Caribbean building technology solutions. Then I worked in various senior consulting roles in Ireland, Britain and the USA across program managing cloud infrastructure build-outs in data centres, converged IT infrastructure platforms, business intelligence and credit card system upgrades for the likes of EMC, HP and Accenture. I was also head of operations control and change management in Barclays Capital at London.

What happened then?

​All these experiences drove me towards feeling I had achieved my goals in the corporate world in my chosen fields and the next step was to create and build my own company in the fields I wanted to work in - technology and contractor accounting.

Why did you decide to start your own company?

The detailed research I conducted indicated that there was a massive gap in the market in that contractors were not getting the service they required. The accounting firms servicing the contractor market in Ireland are firms set up by accountants with their needs in mind as opposed to contractors’ needs in mind. Accounting Pro thinks from the point of view of the contractor as I was a contractor for a number of years so I have brought that experience to the table. We build our solutions bearing in mind their needs. The accountants who have joined us also know the contractor market well and understand the space too - and they look for feedback from clients to continually improve what we are doing.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

For the rest of 2018, we plan to continue to take market share in Ireland. Going into 2019 we will expand our British foothold using our unique contractor driven approach and then push into further markets farther afield. We will also continue with our drive to advise and ensure contractors use compliant accounting solutions like our PAYE Umbrella and Personal Limited companies as opposed to some other products being promoted in the market.

Who do you admire in business?

Brian Tracy, the marketing and sales guru. He is an incredibly wise man full of practical business advice. I also admire my father who taught me all about hard work, dedication and continually striving to be the best in what you apply yourself to do.

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

There are a couple - Vince Lombardi the American football coach said - ‘The harder I try, the luckier I get’ and what my father says ‘It’s not where you end up but how you get there that counts’ - in other words try and conduct yourself in a good way in your working life.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

Swimming in Kilkee, watching Cork in the hurling and football and the rugby of course! I also like to watch documentaries on history and read the Economist and National Geographic magazine. Other than that I love to spend time with my partner Barbara and our girls Penny and Hannah.