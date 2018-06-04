Council CEO says work has started on devising new rent scheme for Limerick

WORK has already started on devising a new rent scheme for Limerick, council chief executive Conn Murray has told councillors.

But he assured them it would be a fair and equitable system and he hoped to have it in place in time for the next council budget.

Earlier, Cllr Kevin Sheahan said Adare Rathkeale councillors had unanimously agreed on a motion calling on the council to immediately begin the harmonisation of rents by tenants in the city and county.

“It appears a long period of time has elapsed since rents were looked at properly,” Cllr Sheahan said.

“All I am looking for is a level playing field, ” said Mayor Stephen Keary who instigated the Adare Rathkeale motion.

“I fear that in harmonising rents there will be rent hikes in the city,” Cllr Cian Prendiville warned. “We do not want this harmonisation to be an excuse to hike up rents for people who are already struggling.”

Mr Murray rejected the idea that harmonisation would be used as an excuse for anything, stressing again it would be fair and equitable “to ensure it is income based.”