Making a Connection: Heritage Council calls for Limerick event submissions

THE HERITAGE Council has this Tuesday issued a call for event submissions from Limerick for National Heritage Week 2018.

It takes place from August 18 to August 26. The programme of activities will be a highlight of Ireland’s celebration of the European Year of Cultural Heritage, which encourages communities throughout Ireland to make a connection with Irish and European heritage.

Events registered before the extended deadline of Thursday, June 7 will be included in a special printed event guide, which will be distributed across Ireland to OPW sites, museums, libraries, local authorities, selected hotels and tourist offices. Event details will also be included in a county guide.

This year’s call to action for Heritage Week activities is - Share a Story, Make a Connection - encouraging everyone – from children to grandparents and those who have chosen to make Ireland their home – to get involved, and to share heritage stories in new ways.

The aim of National Heritage Week is to build heritage awareness and appreciation, while shining a light on the great work that is carried out in communities to preserve and promote our natural, built and cultural heritage.

Encouraging event registrations from Limerick, chairman of the Heritage Council, Michael Parsons said: “National Heritage Week is a fantastic event, and we are delighted to see it grow in popularity year on year”.

“The many exciting events organised by people around the country offer a wealth of opportunity to find out more about our nature, history and culture by taking part in tours, walks, talks, exhibitions, outdoor activities and much more,” he continued.

National Heritage Week has become Ireland’s largest cultural event. Last year, more than 570,000 people attended in excess of 2,200 events across the country, most of which were hosted by communities, volunteers and individuals who champion Ireland’s heritage in its many forms.

Log onto www.heritageweek.ie to find out more information on what is planned for August and to register your event.