New figures reveal Limerick City and County Council's bill for loose horses

NEW figures show more than €4,000 was spent by Limerick City and County Council during April relating to the seizure of loose horses across the city and county.

The local authority has confirmed it spend a total of €4,323.45 (including VAT).

More than €30,000 has been spend since the beginning of the year.

Figures previously released to the Limerick Leader under the Freedom of Information Act showed the local authority spent just over €17,300 impounding horses over a three week period in January.

According to documents released to this newspaper, a total of 23 horses were seized at 11 different locations across the city and county on dates between January 9 and January 29.

This means the average cost to the council of seizing each horse was just over €752.

The vast majority of the unlicensed horses were located in areas the city such as Glasgow Park, Ballinacurra Gardens, Moyross, Ballynanty and at a commercial premises on the Dock Road.

Three horses were also seized from the grounds of Mayorstone garda station on January 25 while the single biggest seizure – of five horses – was made on January 24 at Groody Roundabout during the morning rush hour.