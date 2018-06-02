Government urged to take action on redress for survivors of abuse at Limerick school

SINN Féin’s Maurice Quinlivan TD has urged the Government to listen to the concerns of former students of Creagh Lane National School.

A group of former students who were sexually abused by their teacher while young students at the school have been excluded from accessing an ex-gratia scheme set up to financially compensate those while abused in the care of the State.

“Victims of historical childhood sexual abuse should not have to campaign and plead for compensation, for which they should be entitled to,” Deputy Quinlivan said.

Former Creagh Lane National School in Limerick are not entitled to compensation as a prior complain of abuse was not lodged, he added.

“Since January 1975 despite allegations being made against 1,224 members of religious organisations, only 72 priests and missionaries have been convicted. The government’s inaction is leading to continued hurt and distress for survivors.”

“Some victims of historical childhood sexual abuse continue to be denied access to redress due to the State’s interpretation of the judgment in O’Keeffe v Ireland.”

“I recently travelled with the Victims of Child Abuse in Day Schools (VOCADS) group to Brussels to highlight their case at a European level.”

“The VOCADS group is calling on the government to reconsider its interpretation of the O’Keeffe v Ireland judgment, to remove the requirement of a prior complaint of abuse being needed for access to redress, and for victims of historical childhood sexual abuse to be automatically entitled to compensation, where the abuser from a state funded institution, including days schools, has been convicted.”

“These survivors of abuse must be heard.A motion to this effect will come before the Dáil soon, and Sinn Féin will lend our full support to that.”