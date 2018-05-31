Samaritans issue warning to Limerick students ahead of exam season

SAMARITANS in Limerick is urging students, parents and teachers to put their well-being ahead of their grades, and look after their mental health this exam season.

Exam season can be a very stressful time not only for students, but for their families as well, according to regional director for Samaritans in Ireland Cindy O’Shea.

“This can be an incredibly stressful time not only for the young person, but for other family members, carers and even teachers,” Ms O’Shea said.

“We would urge anyone involved in exams and supporting young people with their studies, to ensure students look after their emotional health.”

“That way they are likely to cope better with the stress of exams, and achieve better too,” Ms O’Shea added.

The charity is urging those sitting exams, and those caring for others who are taking the Junior Certificate or Leaving Certificate, to put their well-being ahead of their grades.

By keeping results in perspective, the charity believes young people are more likely to do themselves justice than if they face intolerable levels of pressure and stress.

“Samaritans are here 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to offer a listening ear and emotional support to those who need us most on the phone, by text, email and in person,” Ms O’Shea said.

“Anyone struggling to cope over the coming weeks does not have to suffer alone.”

Anyone who is feeling overwhelmed because of exam pressure, or who is worried about someone else, can contact Samaritans for free from any phone on 116 123.

This number will not show up on a phone bill.

Alternatively, text 087 260 90 90 (standard text rates apply), email jo@samaritans.ie or go to www.samaritans.org to find details of local branches of Samaritans where they can talk to a trained volunteer face to face.