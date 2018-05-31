Limerick to host a 'summer fiesta' as Urban Food Fest returns

LIMERICK is to play host a summer fiesta that showcases some of the best food and drink the region has to offer.

The popular Urban Food Fest returns with a street food evening that will take place in the Milk Market on Thursday, June 14. Organisers are promising “one big Limerick city summer party” with a fiesta theme.

The first Urban Food Fest took place in 2016, organised by the voluntary Limerick Food Group, who are promising the historic Milk Market will be “transformed into a street food mecca” as producers, market traders, restaurants, and hotels come together for the food event.

“Come along and sample tasters from various stalls, savoury to sweet, hot and cold, all with a summer theme, and to a summery soundtrack of funky beats courtesy of live entertainment,” said Olivia O’Sullivan, a member of the organising committee.

“We are all about promoting local food and drink, and Limerick as a quality food destination, and this event showcases all of that. It’s a great experience and we have learned a lot since our first outing so this year it will be better than ever,” she added.

The event will have free entry and will operate a cashless token system – €15 for five tokens – and it will take place from 6pm until 10pm on June 14.