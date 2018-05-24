Sawn-off shot gun seized during raid in Limerick
The sawn off shotgun seized during a raid in Limerick
GARDAÍ have seized a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition during a raid on a house in Limerick.
The discovery was made as part of an intelligence led operation, in which Gardaí carried out a search of a house close to Limerick city centre.
The raid took place at approximately 5:30pm on Wednesday May 23.
During the search, a sawn-off shot gun and a small amount of ammunition was recovered.
A woman in her 30s was arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939.
She has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.
