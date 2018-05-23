Africa Day: 13th annual festival in the city celebrates Limerick’s diversity

INTERCULTURAL diversity is being celebrated this week in the form of artistic expression, comedy, sport and more as the 13th annual Africa Day takes to the streets of Limerick.

Supported by Irish Aid and delivered by Doras Luimni and Limerick City and County Council, the week-long line-up will exhibit a taste of African culture that is embedded in Limerick life.

The programme of events includes presentations on African culture and heritage at schools; A Taste of Africa at Central Buildings, 51 O’Connell Street; African Football Cup tournament at Delta Sports Dome; and a family fun day at the Milk Market this Sunday to conclude the festivities.

At the free family fun event at the Milk Market, kicking off at 1pm and ends at 6pm, culture lovers will get to enjoy African cuisine, African drumming, the Limerick Gospel Choir, and comedy from Fabu D.

Welcoming the week of festivities, Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Stephen Keary said that the African community has really made its mark on life in the treaty city.

Cllr Keary said: “The African community plays an important part in the fabric of Limerick life.

“I look forward to welcoming people from all different backgrounds to join us in Limerick for the celebrations for Africa Day 2018 and I would like to encourage everyone in Limerick to participate in the many events, particularly the family fun day.

“The activities that are taking place this year will no doubt help to promote a positive image of Africa and highlight the Irish Aid programme that is taking place.

“I wish everyone involved a successful and entertaining week.”

All Africa Day events are free of charge.