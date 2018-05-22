Unique sculpture forged by students unveiled in Limerick

LIMERICK and Clare Education and Training Board has unveiled a unique sculpture at its campus on Kilmallock Road, forged by learners at its Cappamore campus.

The sculpture, called Spheres of Knowledge, was created by learners as part of a decorative forging module under its skills for work programme.

Seven students were involved in the sculpture’s original creation which was overseen by tutor and artist blacksmith Eric O’Neill.

“It represents the universality of Education and Training and the skills, competencies and knowledge required to progress in daily life,” Further Education and Training director Paul Patton said.

The concept behind the sculpture’s design is that education is global and it has the power to empower all who engage at all levels.

“I wish to acknowledge all the learners, coordinators and teaching staff who contributed to the creation of this sculpture,” Mr Patton added.

The Cappamore Campus is the only education accredited, state-of-the-art forging facility in Ireland.

“This sculpture is a culmination of the tireless work of the tutor and the learners who have boldly captured the essence of the subject matter in this beautiful new work,” Limerick City and County Council arts officer Sheila Deegan said.