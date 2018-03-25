Land Ahoy! Upcoming Limerick auctions and sales by private treaty 

THERE ARE some choice Limerick parcels of land up for sale by auction and private treaty.

First up is the auction of 20 acres in Knockaderry. It takes place in GVM’s Glentworth Street auction rooms on Friday, March 30 at 3pm.

Tom Crosse, of GVM, said: “It is top class land currently under tillage. Any land under tillage is always as good as it gets. It is right in the hub of the village and adjoins two roads. There may be long term potential as there is good road frontage,” said Mr Crosse.

Next up for sale by private treaty is 108 acres in Killuragh, Cappamore. GVM are guiding at €700,000.

“It is very good summer land. It is laid out in one division,” said Mr Crosse.

Also for sale by private treaty is 17 acres in Kilbreedy, Kildimo.

“It is a choice piece of land. There is an old two storey house that needs work. The land is quite good and location is very strong close to Adare. We are guiding at €250,000,” said Mr Crosse.

Richard Ryan, of GVM Kilmallock, has 12.4 acres in Mortelstown, Ardpatrick, again by private treaty. It is excellent quality elevated Golden Vale grazing lands.

Moving to Tipperary, the auction of 71 acres in Clareen, Cashel is on in the Horse and Jockey on Wednesday, April 11 at 3pm. While John Flynn Auctioneers has a 115 acre and 17 acre roadside holdings in Knockaderry up for auction in two lots at the Longcourt House Hotel on April 5 at 3pm.