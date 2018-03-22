Chow you doin': Limerick chef Danny tastes success and takes aim to national contest

IT’S a fishy tale with a good ending and Newcastle West chef, Danny Martinez Doyle is walking tall, having taken the top honours to become Limerick Chowder Champion 2018.

And when word got out of Danny’s success, there was a run on the tasty fish soup at Dan Cronin’s Bar & Bistro where Danny works.

“It’s a classic chowder with cannellini bean and black-eyed bean added, and Iberico chorizo on top” Danny explained. But, in true chef style, he was careful not to reveal too many of his culinary secrets. There is a national title still to be won, after all.

The Limerick stage of the chowder competition was organised by the Limerick Food Group and took place at LIT earlier this week in association with the Limerick Local Enterprise Office.

Entries had been invited from across the city and county and chefs and cooks were challenged to come up with their best. Blind judging took place at Taste restaurant in LIT with a judging panel that included chef Paddy Collins of Wood & Bell who was a previous All Ireland Chowder Champion, Joe Mulcahy of LIT Culinary Arts programme, and food writer Andrew Carey.

Now Danny will go on to represent Limerick at the 8th All-Ireland Chowder Cook-Off late next month in Kinsale, where he will take out other chefs from all around the country in hopes of winning the title of ‘All-Ireland Chowder Champion’.

Danny, and his employers, the Cronins, will be hoping for success in Kinsale, but the Limerick Food Group will also be keen to score a win as part of its ongoing campaign to promote Limerick and its food.

“We are absolutely delighted for Danny - it couldn't have come at a better time for him.

“We are looking forward to the new menu inspired by him and we will all be there in Kinsale to cheer him on,” said Priscilla Cronin, of Dan Cronin’s Bar & Bistro where Danny works.