Digger involved in burglary at McDonald's in Limerick
The scene at McDonald's in Castletroy at 7.12am this Tuesday morning Picture: Daithi O'Brien
GARDAI in Limerick are investigating a burglary at a McDonald’s in which a digger was involved.
The incident happened at approximately 2.50am this Tuesday morning March 20 at the McDonald’s at the Castletroy Shopping Centre on the Dublin Road.
It is understood gardai are currently at the scene.
The area has been cordoned off and the digger has been moved.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.