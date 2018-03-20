Limerick TD Tom Neville welcomes new dual diagnosis work

FINE GAEL TD for Limerick Tom Neville has said that timelines need to be put in place to ensure that people with addiction and mental health issues are treated.

This is after Minister of State Finian McGrath confirmed to the Limerick County deputy that work has begun on a dual diagnosis clinical programme to respond to patients with this combination of health issues.

This will include the appointment of a programme manager and national clinical lead, a new literature review, clinical service mapping, and a new national working group.

Deputy Neville said: “Addiction and substance abuse are often so intertwined with other mental health issues it can be difficult for people to get the treatment they need.

“I recognise that funding for mental health has been increased dramatically in recent times, however timelines must now be put in place for the delivery of the services in question. We need the timelines to hold these service providers to account. I will continue to petition the Department of Health on this very important issue.”

These issues, he added, were outlined in a HSE report in 2015, entitled No Wrong Door. It proposed to develop “a fully integrated and recovery focused community service for adults with co-occurring disorders and complex needs in the Mid-West”.