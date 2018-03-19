WATCH: Amazing drone footage of Limerick St Patrick's fireworks

THE PEOPLE of Limerick waited three months to witness the much-anticipated fireworks extravaganza, which took place along the city’s waterfront this Sunday night.

Postponed after a weather warning and major flood risk on New Year’s Eve, the €40,000 spectacle wowed the masses following a dramatic illuminations show at King John’s Castle.

The showcase concluded with a special tribute to the late rock icon Dolores O’Riordan, who passed away on January 15, as crowds sang along to the classic Cranberries’ song Zombie which was blasted out along the waterfront.

Many took to social media to record the display from their vantage points at Thomond Bridge, Sarsfield Bridge, Clancy Strand and O’Callaghan Strand.

But for Jimmy Long, of Long Range Media, he was able to take it to the sky with his high-tech drone, capturing the colourful hues of the fireworks from a unique angle.

The fireworks display followed two busy days of festivities, as O’Connell Street hosted the St Patrick’s Day parade and the 48th Limerick International Band Championship, defying inclement weather and blizzard-like conditions.