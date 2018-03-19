HSE confirms 200 children are being treated for diabetes at UHL

APPROXIMATELY 200 children and adolescents are being treated at University Hospital Limerick’s paediatric diabetes services, new figures show.

The figures were released by UL Hospitals Group ahead of a free public lecture next week that will give insights into the Dooradoyle hospital’s diabetes services.

The talk, which takes place next Tuesday at 6pm at the Clinical Education and Research Centre, will feature a number expert guest speakers on the night.

Consultant endocrinologist at UL Hospitals Group, Dr Eoin Noctor said the purpose of the event is to “give clear information about the typical patient journey through the diabetes service.

“The onset of diabetes is gradual and nobody knows for certain how many people have diabetes or pre-diabetes. It is probably best expressed as a proportion of the population and the best estimate we have is that it can affect nearly 1 in 20 adults. We could be looking at approximately 20,000 adults living with diabetes in this region but nobody knows for certain. It is increasing worldwide and there is no reason to think we are any different in Ireland,” he added.

A spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group said that almost every child treated at UHL within the service will have Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus and will require insulin, and it is not related to lifestyle.

UL Hospitals Group CEO, Prof Colette Cowan is encouraging the public to attend the lecture.

“There is an emphasis in Healthy Ireland around hospital avoidance and looking after our own physical and mental health and wellbeing. But those who attend next week’s lecture will also learn about the excellent work being done in the Group across all disciplines and will leave reassured that excellent specialist care is there for them when do have to come in to hospital,” she said.