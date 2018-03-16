Limerick patients forced to wait two weeks for incontinence pads

THE HSE has apologised for a two-week delay in delivering incontinence pads to people in Limerick, after signing a contract with a major distributor in Dublin.

This Tuesday a Limerick pensioner, who had been receiving pads “on the day, on the hour” every two months through a local supplier, told the Leader that they were without the bi-monthly supply for the past 13 days.

This Wednesday, the HSE confirmed that since it entered a bridging contract with Dublin-based Freightspeed on February 1, “there have been some issues in relation to the timely delivery of products across the country in the first number of weeks”.

The service user has had difficulty contacting both Freightspeed and the HSE.

“People who are on permanent supply of incontinence wear need that all the time to function normally. Without that, they cannot function normally,” the source said.

The HSE said that the company and national HSE services “have been advised of these issues and a process is in place at a national level to work through and resolve them”. Full delivery “will be resumed in the coming weeks”, the HSE said.

HSE Mid-West head of primary care, Kate Duggan said: “In the first instance I would like to apologise to any of our service users who have had this negative experience. The HSE does not comment on individual cases, however, I would request encourage the service user to contact the service directly, so we can hear about their concerns and seek to resolves the issues for them.

“I wish to advise any service user that is experiencing any issues with the delivery of their continence products, to contact the Freightspeed Customer support line on 01 257 6500, or their local public health nursing service or health centre.”

The Limerick Leader did not receive a response from Freightspeed when contacted.