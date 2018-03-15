Staff at Limerick restaurant were threatened during robbery

AN investigation is underway following a robbery incident at a restaurant in Limerick.

According to gardai, two young men entered the restaurant in the Thomondgate area at around 10.40pm last Friday – March 9.

“One went behind the counter and threatened the owner. The injured party was then assaulted by one of these males,” said a garda spokesperson who is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardai at Mayorstone would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident take place or had observed any unusual activity happening in and around the area at the time of the incident,” she said.,

CCTV footage from the area is also being viewed and anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone garda station at (061) 456980.