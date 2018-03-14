Get in the saddle: County Limerick school to fundraise for autism unit

THIS year, one County Limerick school plans to pedal its way towards better services for students.

The Parents’ Association of Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry, has decided to organise a charity cycle to fundraise.

The spotlight is on a new Autism Spectrum Disorder programme, which the parents hope can at least by partially funded with a foot - or two - on the pedal.

The cycle will take place on April 22, and will comprise two West Limerick routes of 45km or 80km.

The event is for anyone over the age of 16 and will cost €25, or €20 if you are a member of Cycle Ireland, which is payable on the day at the school.

“Thanks to the generosity of The Hub Cycling Club & Shop, and Subway O’Connell street, who is providing some of the snacks on the day,” said a spokesperson.

“The event should prove to be an enjoyable experience for all taking part. On your bikes everyone!”

With the emphasis on getting in the saddle, the committee is also providing the local community with the chance to get back on their bikes by joining the ‘Couch to 30k’ programme, on seven consecutive Saturdays, from 10am to 12 noon.

This costs €25 (insurance included) and is run in conjunction with The Hub Cycling Club. Bike, helmet and hi-vis jacket essential.

For more details, contact the Parents Association at salesianpallaskenrypa@ gmail.com.